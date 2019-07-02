Hrithik Roshan Dances To Bhojpuri Song With Super 30 Students; Fans Impressed! MUST WATCH!

Hrithik Roshan dances on Bhojpuri song Lagawelu Jab Tu Lipistick with Super 30 starcast | FilmiBeat

The 'Greek God' of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is yet again in the news for expressing his unconditional love for dancing. The actor, who is currently promoting his next film Super 30, was seen dancing to the Bhojpuri song 'Lagawelu Tu Lipistick'. He himself shared the video on Instagram with a rather encouraging caption. In Super 30, he's playing the role of a academic trainer, who coaches the students preparing for competitive exams in Bihar. The film is all set to release on July 12, and seems like the team is already celebrating.

Hrithik captioned the video as, "Even in our worst state of despair , we must have the courage, strength and wisdom to stand up strong and change our attitude towards life situations and events. Stand up and dance if u have to ! U control. don't let the environment control you. A very different side of super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time."

Fans highly impressed with the actor went on to suggest that he should act in Bhojpuri films. One of them commented, "Rocking sir....u must try in bhojpuri movies u can make a new face in there.. #denser #zehar" and "Its called bihari style dance in @hrithikroshan style thanks sir... Aag laga dala sir apne"

Meanwhile, the Super 30 trailer has received amazing response from the viewers and garnered over 45 million views on YouTube. Fans are happy that he's featuring in a movie different from the usual commercial 'nach gana'.

What did you feel upon watching Hrithik dance for a Bhojpuri song? Let us know in the comments below!