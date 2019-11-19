Hrithik Roshan's Dancing Video As A Kid Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Get Enough Of His Awesome Moves!

Hrithik Roshan's childhood dance video goes viral;Watch video | FilmiBeat

It's time for 'Throwback Tuesday' and guess what, we have something which will leave you with a big smile on your face. When it comes to the best dancing talents in the film industry, Hrithik Roshan's name definitely tops the list. Right from 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' to his latest track, 'Ghungroo', the handsome hunk has some of the hottest chartbusters to his credit.

Today, the 'War' actor's mother, Pinkie Roshan shared a throwback video on her Instagram page where a very young Hrithik Roshan is seen dancing like there's no tomorrow at a wedding. Wearing a blue short and beige trousers, little Duggu is seen pulling off some amazing moves to the tunes of 'Aap Ka Kya Hoga Janaabe Ali' on the dance floor.

Hrithik's mother captioned the video, "#onecapturedmoments". Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram #onecapturedmoments A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 1:14am PST

Meanwhile, netizens were all hearts over Hrithik's fabulous dance moves. A user wrote, 'Such a cutie he is ❤️." Another one posted, "Whaaat! How he's moving, improvising since bachpan! 🙌🙏." "From his childhood, he showed signs of a great dancer," read another comment.

On the work front, the actor has had back-to-back successes this year in the form of Vikas Bahl's 'Super 30' where he played the role of mathematician Anand Kumar and Siddharth Anand's blockbuster 'War' co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, rumours are rife that the actor will be seen in Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty's Satte Pe Satta remake. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet. Recently, there were even speculations about the actor being offered the role of Haji Mastan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Rakesh Roshan Reveals How Hrithik Roshan Reacted To His Cancer Diagnosis!

DISTURBING! Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says, 'My Father SLAPPED Me Because I Love A Muslim Guy'