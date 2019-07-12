Hrithik Roshan DEFENDS His Dark Complexion In 'Super 30'; Here's What He Has To Say!

Hrithik Roshan Raises A Valid Question

The actor told Gulf News, "First of all, to be honest, I feel there's racism in the question itself. You are saying that fair-skinned actors have no right to choose dark-skinned characters? Are you telling me that only dark-skinned actors can play those roles?"

The Actor Justifies His Skin Tone In The Film

"Don't I have the freedom as a creative mind or as a professional to explore a varied, variety of roles? ... If you are selling pappads [Indian savoury snack] in 45 degrees in the sun and if that actor looks fair, then you will think that he has no right to do this film," adding that he was several shades darker in his film 'Agneepath'."

His Co-star Mrunal Thakur Too Defended Him

Earlier, his co-star Mrunal Thakur too reacted to questions being raised about Hrithik going several shades darker for the movie and said, "I think it was required for the character. Whenever I saw Hrithik in his dark complexion, I would end up calling him Anand and not Hrithik. When people see the film, they will understand why it was necessary. In Love Sonia (2018), they (the makers) made me three or four shades darker, and it worked."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Received A Thumbs Up From Anand Kumar Himself

"Future generations will watch the film, and the image of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar will linger. Not too many people know what I look like. But everybody knows what Hrithik ji looks like. And he has played me with such conviction! I felt I was watching myself on screen. Of course, I am even as handsome as he is. But I think he has captured the essence of my personality," the 'Super 30' founder was quoted as saying by Asian Age.