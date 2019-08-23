Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone In 'Ramayana'? Nitesh Tiwari Reacts To Reports

Ever since Nitesh Tiwari announced his ambitious project, an adaptation of Ramayana, along with 'Mom' director Ravi Udyawar, various speculations have been doing the rounds about the film's cast. Speculations were rife the makers are planning to cast Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the roles of Lord Rama and Sita respectively.

In a recent interview with Latestly, the 'Chhichhore' director finally opened up on these reports. He revealed that the team is still busy writing and planning the movie and they are yet to zero in on the cast.

Nitesh told the entertainment portal, "You said 'rumours', right?," further adding, "I have not yet started thinking about the cast yet. First, we are trying to get it right on papers, with our executions, and with our thought process and everything. We are still trying to get there.. baaki baate we'll start with later."

In another interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director spoke about the film and revealed, "We are still working on the draft, we will not move and ask anyone till we are not happy and sure of what's there on the table and what exactly we're going to do. The casting and other aspects come in later. Sridhar Raghavan is writing the screenplay and once we know where we stand on paper only then we would be moving ahead with the rest of the things."

Earlier while speaking with Times Of India, Nitesh revealed that he is excited to work on Ramayana and called it 'a challenge for him' to bring the project in its true form of glory for the country.

Speaking about 'Ramayana', the magnum opus will be made with actors from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi film industries.

