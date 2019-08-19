Hrithik Roshan DELIGHTED To Receive An Invitation To Speak At The Prestigious Oxford Union!

Hrithik Roshan is currently on cloud nine. Riding high on the success of his latest release 'Super 30', the actor is unstoppable as his popularity has crossed national boundaries and continues to trot the map. In a new feat, the millennial superstar has been invited by the Oxford Union, which is the historically-acclaimed student society at the prestigious Oxford University, in the Great Britain!

Beaming with joy over the invitation, Hrithik shares, "I am extremely delighted that not just in India, but people overseas are also appreciating the hard work we have put in 'Super 30'. It's my responsibility to spread as much inspiration, happiness, and knowledge as I can through the cinema I do and even, through interactions.

He further added, "The movie is about a selfless man who is spreading the word of knowledge and education and making people's lives better. Thanking audiences in India and abroad, I look forward to meeting the students at this prestigious Union."

Recognising his global appeal and his achievements with Bollywood films, the union has extended the coveted invitation letter to the actor to come and speak at their University and interact with the students. Being an icon in the true sense, Hrithik's global presence has always prevailed which has now culminated in the actor being invited to speak at such a prominent institution.

Founded in 1823, the Union is the largest society at the University of Oxford and one of the most famous student societies in the world. In the past they have hosted the likes of Morgan Freeman, Johnny Depp, Mark Hamill and Sir Ben Kingsley, to name but a few and in the letter they extend a warm invitation to Hrithik Roshan to come and speak and extend this legacy.

Best known for his incredibly striking and nuanced roles in a variety of films, Hrithik Roshan has cemented his place in cinematic history. Also recently hailed as the Most Handsome Man in the list of five global personalities, he is evidently one of the most striking looking men in the world and has previously also been named as the 'Sexiest Man Alive' in a number of polls carried out by a number of leading global magazines.

Reportedly, many of the members of the Oxford Union are huge Bollywood fans or aspiring actors themselves, and they are looking forward to hear Hrithik narrate the tales and inspirations behind his rise to stardom with Super 30 being a big success all across- which continues to win hearts!

Currently, basking in the success of his latest film Super 30, Hrithik is receiving worldwide appreciation for his brilliant performance. Having a career spanning across 19 years and after doing a wide range of roles, playing Anand Kumar has been extremely gratifying for the actor and he is absolutely grateful for the same.

Not only are the fans across the globe lauding the actor for his character portrayal of Anand Kumar, the critics also have been appreciating his hard work which he put into playing the Bihar based mathematician.

Winning appreciation from all across- from the industry to the global academic platforms, National dignitaries to the movie-going tax-free in a record number of 8 states, Hrithik Roshan has been charting a winning streak and this invite is proof of all the appreciation.

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Being The 'Most Handsome Man In The World'