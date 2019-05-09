Hrithik Roshan's Dignified Move; Changes The Release Date Of Super 30 With A Heart-felt Note!

Hrithik Gives It Back In The Most Dignified Manner

In order to calm the situation in the most dignified way possible, Hrithik Roshan has shifted the date of his movie, in spite of it being ready to release, to another date to save himself from the trauma that the whole issue entails.

The Actor Has Rescheduled The Release Date Because Of This Reason

In the statement, Hrithik has expressed, "So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause."

The Call Has Been Taken Despite The Film Being Ready

"Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible."

'This Unrelenting Helplessness Must End,' Says Hrithik

He further wrote, "Over the past few years, to my utter dismay, I have been witness to a lot of us cheering and encouraging what was/is an open and blatant case of harassment.

I must even now, wait patiently and silently for the collective consciousness of society to take cognizance of such matters in order to maintain our faith in the civility of our society.

This unrelenting helplessness must end".