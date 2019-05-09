English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hrithik Roshan's Dignified Move; Changes The Release Date Of Super 30 With A Heart-felt Note!

    By
    |

    When the apparent clash reports between Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya started doing the rounds on the internet, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, spewed a series of attacks on Hrithik with abusive tweets and threats, thereby causing a scenario of public harassment for the actor.

    In the latest turn of events, the actor has now decided to take a reasonable step of changing the release date once again to avoid another "media circus", which would lead him and people around him in an agonized state.

    Hrithik has issued a public statement on his social media with regard to the release of his movie, Super 30 in order to put an end to the public harassment aimed at him, in a heartfelt note.

    Hrithik Gives It Back In The Most Dignified Manner

    In order to calm the situation in the most dignified way possible, Hrithik Roshan has shifted the date of his movie, in spite of it being ready to release, to another date to save himself from the trauma that the whole issue entails.

    The Actor Has Rescheduled The Release Date Because Of This Reason

    In the statement, Hrithik has expressed, "So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause."

    The Call Has Been Taken Despite The Film Being Ready

    "Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible."

    'This Unrelenting Helplessness Must End,' Says Hrithik

    He further wrote, "Over the past few years, to my utter dismay, I have been witness to a lot of us cheering and encouraging what was/is an open and blatant case of harassment.

    I must even now, wait patiently and silently for the collective consciousness of society to take cognizance of such matters in order to maintain our faith in the civility of our society.

    This unrelenting helplessness must end".

    Tara Sutaria Hails Hrithik Roshan As The Hottest Teacher!

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue