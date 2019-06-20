Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne Khan DEFENDS Him After His Sister Sunaina's Shocking Revelations!

Sussanne Issued An Official Statement On Her Instagram Page

She wrote on social media page, "As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation. Sunaina's father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least.

Please respect a family's tough periods, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long."

A Recap

It all started when a leading daily carried a news report that Hrithik's sister Sunaina was suffering from bipolar disorder after her 'cryptic' tweets. However, she refuted all these speculations but admitted that she had served a stint in rehab for alcoholism.

Rangoli's Shocking Tweets

Soon, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli made some disturbing revelations on Twitter about how the Roshans have been ‘physically assaulting' Sunaina for being in love with a Muslim man, and that her brother Hrithik is trying to get her behind the bars.

She also revealed that Sunaina asked for Kangana's help to get out of the 'living hell.'

Sunaina Comes Out In Support Of Kangana

After Rangoli's claims, Sunaina tweeted that she ‘support(s) Kangana all through' in the actor's ongoing feud with her brother which hinted that 'all's not well in the Roshan family.'

Sunaina Shares Some Disturbing Details About The Tension In Roshan Family

Finally yesterday in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina confirmed her romance with a Muslim man and shared shocking details about how her family refuses to accept him, because of his faith. She alleged that her father 'slapped her' because of this and that her brother refused to pay her rent for her Lokhandwala apartment.

When asked why she approached Kangana for help, Sunaina said, "I got in touch with Kangana recently to ask for help, because she represents women power. I support women power and I support Kangana today. Kangana is a woman and she has the right to ask for help and so do I. She wants justice and so do I."

Meanwhile, Hrithik's Cousin Eshaan Slammed Kangana & Her Sister Rangoli

He tweeted, "It's sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her."

In another tweet, he further added, "Why are these sisters obsessed with this family? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It's a very sensitive period for our family. I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures."