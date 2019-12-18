Hrithik Roshan Feeding Chocolate Cake To Deepika Padukone Is The Favourite Video On Internet Today

Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone recently expressed her views on handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan's performance in War. Deepika took to Twitter to praise him. She wrote, "Hrithik in 'War' is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just saying." Her tweet became viral overnight and made it fast to the headlines.

However, a recent video from celebrity manager Rohini Iyer's house party is going viral on the internet in which Hrithik is seen feeding Deepika chocolate cake.

In the video, Deepika is seen blushing constantly and she couldn't take her eyes off Hrithik. DP is even seen placing the cake tag on her head as Hrithik fed her the cake first, before taking a bite for himself.

The adorable video has grabbed the attention of fans of both actors.

Comments like,

"This is so cute maaan."

"Can't take off my eyes from them. They are so adorable."

"Please come together in a movie....you will surely make the hottest couple on screen."

"2019 Best things in the internet @deepikapadukone and @iHrithik hottest pair in industry."

"Deepika's wish comes true, Hrithik treats her to death by chocolate. And I'm think I'm gonna die."

"The best video on the internet," started pouring in.

If reports are to be true, Hrithik and Deepika will be seen romancing in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

Deepika's recent Chhapaak trailer has become the talk of the town. She received abundant praises for her brilliant makeover in the movie. The film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Vikrant Massey will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time.

