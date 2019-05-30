English
    Hrithik Roshan Film Extras Roam On Mumbai Streets Dressed As Terrorists; Get Booked By Cops!

    By
    |

    The Mumbai Police recently registered a case against two men for creating panic and disrupting peace among people while dressed as terrorists. According to reports, Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex- Border Security Force soldier, had on May 27 informed the police about spotting two people dressed as "bombers" roaming in Palghar near Mumbai.

    It turned out there were 'extras' from Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's upcoming film. Reportedly, Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan were working in an upcoming film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

    hrithik

    TV9 Gujarati tweeted the news and wrote, "After an hour-long search operation, Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film."

    According to a News18 report, the police was notified about the presence of two males roaming around in suicide bomber-like vest in the Vasai area. They were seen strolling around and buying cigarettes. After some efforts, the cops caught them but they were later identified as extras in a film with Hrithik and Tiger in the lead roles.

    The India Today report further stated that the film's production unit had to produce papers to get the actors released. They were recognised as Balram Ginwala (23) and Arbaaz Khan (20). However, they were still booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for creating panic in public.

    Speaking about the film, the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Vaani Kapoor. Earlier while speaking about sharing screen space with Hrithik in the film, Tiger said, "I am intimidated by him. I am facing my hero... I call myself gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan, so there is already a comparison there."

    He further added, "It's an honour for me to stand in the same frame as him. We are yet to shoot the dance-off. It's too hot right now so we have postponed it. But I am both excited and jittery about it."

    Thursday, May 30, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
