Hrithik Roshan Finally Reacts To Deepika Padukone's 'Death By Chocolate' Comment

Hrithik Roshan made a big comeback in 2019 on the big screen with releases like Super 30 and WAR. While fans were mesmerised by the actor's performance and charm some Bollywood celebrities were also slain by the actor. Deepika Padukone earlier this month tweeted to her fans after watching WAR, and compared the actor to Death by Chocolate.

While everyone was waiting for Hrithik to respond, he was soon spotted at a party with Deepika Padukone. Filmfare also posted a video of the actor feeding, Deepika a chocolate cake. Take a look:

According to a report in Pinkvilla. Hrithik finally responded to Deepika's comment during an interview he said, "I really don't know how to react to that. I'm quite flattered. My thanks to her for complimenting me for War. It's very encouraging when people from your own fraternity praise you..."

The two haven't worked earlier in film together but were rumoured to be paired for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Satte Pe Satta. But recent reports claim the two will be pairing up for Draupadi instead. Deepika is currently gearing up for the release of biopic, Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey.

