Hrithik Roshan Gets Nostalgic And Pens A Touching Note Seven Years After Agneepath

It has been seven years since Agneepath's release and the film continues to be a fan - favourite. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, the film was a remake of the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan movie of the same name, this time directed by Karan Malhotra. Unable to contain his nostalgia over Agneepath, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note which he posted on his Instagram on Saturday.

"Agneepath gave me the opportunity of going all guns blazing. Rarely does a script come along which warrants the actor to risk everything. Including his bones. Those are the kind of roles I look for. Otherwise I'm just the laziest guy.

I was shooting for ZNMD in Spain when Karan Johar sent Karan malhotra to narrate the scriptinspite of me very vehemently turning down the idea of a remake of the classic. .He was right.

.Cause after I heard the narration, I just couldn't say no. .

Rest is history.

.

Had some fun while meditating on the poem today with my phone. .

And right now all I want to do for the rest of my life is action movies. .

#happyrepublicday #7yearsofAgneepath

#actionmovies"

(sic)

Hrithik played the lead role of Vijay Deenanth Chauhan in the movie whereas Sanjay played Kancha Cheena, the antagonist's role. They both took on the roles of Amitabh Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa respectively, from the original Agneepath. Rishi Kapoor played the role of Rauf Lala whereas Priyanka starred as Kaali Gawde.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Super 30, a movie based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, and is set to hit the theatres on July 26th, 2019.

