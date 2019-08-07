Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather & Noted Filmmaker J Om Prakash Passes Away!

Here's some shocking news pouring in. Bollywood filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash passed away at the age of 92 on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was suffering from prolonged illness.

Former actor Deepak Parashar confirmed his uncle's death on Twitter and wrote, "My dearest uncle "Mr J Om Prakash"passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji "Mr Mohan Kumar "in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti." (sic)

J Om Prakash made his directorial debut with Rajesh Khanna-Mumtaz's blockbuster hit 'Aap Ki Kasam'. He is also known for helming films like Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon? (1985), he also worked with Jeetendra on Apna Bana Lo (1982), Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983), Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993).

Hrithik shared a close bond with his maternal grandfather. In 2016, he gifted him a luxury car. "Hrithik knew that his nana is very fond of a particular model of a luxury automobile brand (Mercedes Benz). So, he decided to surprise him by gifting him that same car. Hrithik asked him to come to his residence, and the brand new car was parked right outside the house," an insider had earlier told Hindustan Times.

Recently during the promotions of his recent release Super 30, Hrithik had revealed that his nana is his super teacher.

The actor had tweeted, "#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer." (sic)