English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather & Noted Filmmaker J Om Prakash Passes Away!

    By
    |

    Here's some shocking news pouring in. Bollywood filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash passed away at the age of 92 on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was suffering from prolonged illness.

    prakash

    Former actor Deepak Parashar confirmed his uncle's death on Twitter and wrote, "My dearest uncle "Mr J Om Prakash"passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji "Mr Mohan Kumar "in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti." (sic)

    Check out his tweet here.

    J Om Prakash made his directorial debut with Rajesh Khanna-Mumtaz's blockbuster hit 'Aap Ki Kasam'. He is also known for helming films like Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon? (1985), he also worked with Jeetendra on Apna Bana Lo (1982), Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983), Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993).

    Hrithik shared a close bond with his maternal grandfather. In 2016, he gifted him a luxury car. "Hrithik knew that his nana is very fond of a particular model of a luxury automobile brand (Mercedes Benz). So, he decided to surprise him by gifting him that same car. Hrithik asked him to come to his residence, and the brand new car was parked right outside the house," an insider had earlier told Hindustan Times.

    Recently during the promotions of his recent release Super 30, Hrithik had revealed that his nana is his super teacher.

    The actor had tweeted, "#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer." (sic)

    More HRITHIK ROSHAN News

    Read more about: hrithik roshan j om prakash
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue