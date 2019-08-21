How Hrithik Roshan Helped Sameera Reddy Overcome Stammering?

On a recent chat show, actress Sameera Reddy spoke about her stammering problem and revealed how Hrithik Roshan came to her rescue and said that she will always be thankful to him.

Inside Details About Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Destination Wedding!

Sameera was quoted as saying, "Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and (would hesitate) going for auditions thinking that people would judge me. Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person he is, noticed this, and gave me a book that changed my life."

It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech. I also went to a speech therapist and started working on my speech. I cannot thank Hrithik enough for that book and I still have it with me."

Recently, Sameera was in the news when she gave birth to her second baby. She already has a three-year-old son, Hans. Not many of you must be aware that Sameera went into depression after being ridiculed for her post-pregnancy weight, when she gave birth to her first baby.

This Sweet Gesture Of Chiranjeevi Won Over Big B & He Said Yes To Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

During her second pregnancy, Sameera also promoted body positivity and was earlier quoted as saying, "I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level."

Sameera had earlier also revealed that her second baby is a planned child and owing to the same reason, she refused a few projects, which came to her.