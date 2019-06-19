English
    Hrithik Roshan & His Family PHYSICALLY ASSAULTING Sunaina Because She Loves A Muslim Guy?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Shocked? So are we! The latest revelations of Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel have us surprised and shook! It all came after Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina wrote on her Twitter page, "And living in hell continues ....gosh I'm tired. I support Kangana all through." Now, Rangoli took to her Twitter page and went on to claim that Hrithik Roshan and her family had physically assaulted Sunaina because she's in love with a Muslim man. We wonder what's the truth? Meanwhile, read her entire revelations below..

    'Hrithik Is Trying To Put Sunaina Behind The Bar'

    Rangoli writes, "Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd)."

    'Kangana Doesn't Know How To Help Sunaina'

    "I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn't know how to help her...(contd)."

    'Hope Roshans Back Off'

    "So now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off ."

    Rangoli: I've Kept All The Messages & Recordings

    "I agree, but Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina, Roshans are capable of harming Kangana but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure...(contd)."

    Rangoli Alarms Roshans!

    "(contd)...and asking Kangana for help but her father and brother mustn't harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it's my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana's request, so Roshans know they are being watched now."

    Till now, Hrithik hasn't said a word about his sister, Sunaina and we think it's high time Hrithik Roshan should open up!

