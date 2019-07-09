English
    Hrithik Roshan Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut Strongly; Bullies Have To Be Treated With Patience

    The latest statements of Hrithik Roshan regarding his cold war with Kangana Ranaut are winning hearts on the Internet as the netizens feel that the actor has spoken about her with utmost dignity and that too, without losing his calm. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Hrithik spoke about Kangana and said, "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with."

    Hrithik Continues..

    "It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story."

    Hrithik Further Added..

    "I have learned to not get affected by either. Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened' people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new' and ‘refreshing audacity', without any desire to be rational or truthful."

    ‘There’s No Legal Case’

    "They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years. There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India."

    Hrithik Also Opened Up About Sister Sunaina Roshan

    Speaking of his sister Sunaina, he said, "This is an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family. In didi's current state, it would not be correct of me to speak about her.

    It is an unfortunate situation that probably many families are going through and are as helpless as we are, owing to stigmas and an incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases."

    Hrithik Concluded..

    "Also, religion is not even a thing in my family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in my entire life. And I would like to believe that it is obvious to the world by now," said Hrithik.

    hrithik roshan kangana ranaut
