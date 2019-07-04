Hrithik Roshan Lands In A Legal Trouble; Booked In A Case Of Cheating By Hyderabad Police

Hrithik Roshan has found himself in predicament yet again as the actor is booked in a case of cheating by Hyderabad police. A complaint was lodged by one of the users of the Cult.Fit that the company had advertised about guaranteeing weight loss and daily work out sessions, but has failed to keep their promise.

Deccan Chronicle quoted as saying, "I. Shashikanth, a resident of Seshadrinagar in Kukatpally lodged a complaint with the KPHB police on June 22, stating that he had enrolled with the Cure.Fit gym during December 2018, by paying Rs 17,490, the discounted rate for a period of one year, to avail the gym's services."

Sara Ali Khan's Awkward Picture With Kartik Aaryan Evokes Absurd Reactions

"A total of 1,800 people had enrolled with the Cure.Fit and there was not sufficient carpet area to provide workout sessions. Apart from that, the workout sessions were not available for three days at a stretch, which is denying us good health benefits. Besides the bad behaviour of the people at Kukatpally centre has brought about mental depression," alleged Mr Shashikanth.

Speaking of the complaint, KPHB inspector K. Laxmi Narayana said, "Shashikanth has complained that he was not given proper training as promised by the company in its advertisements and he has alleged cheating by the directors of the company and also its ambassador, actor Hrithik Roshan.

A case has been registered under sections 406 and 420 of IPC against the actor and three directors Mukesh Bansal, Ankit Nagori and Shanmugavel Mani Subbaiah. Investigation is underway."

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Super 30.