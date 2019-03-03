Hrithik Roshan Looks Super Cool At The Airport; Kangana Ranaut’s Ever Classy Airport Look

Hrithik Looks Super Cool At The Airport

The Greek god-esque looking Bollywood celebrity, Hrithik Roshan was snapped at the airport in the early hours of Sunday morning. Hrithik looked super cool wearing a blue t-shirt with a black leather jacket, teamed with a pair of ripped denims. On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's movie Super 30, which is a biopic on the mathematician Anand Kumar, and his educational program Super 30.

Kangana Ranaut Kills Her Classy Airport Look

Coincidentally, Kangana Ranaut was seen at the airport too in the early hours of Sunday morning, as she almost crossed paths with Hrithik Roshan. Kangana looked classy as ever wearing a blue pin stripped button down shirt with white denims, and a chic brown blazer thrown casually thrown over her shoulders. Kangana sure knows how to do airport looks right! After the commercial success of her last film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, starring Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill and others.

B'Day Girl Shraddha Kapoor Snapped At Airport

Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted at the airport on Sunday morning. She was all smiles looking very pretty in a casual avatar. Shraddha was wearing a graphic printed t-shirt with baby pink sweatpants. Shraddha is currently filming for Remo D'Souza's dance film, Street Dancer. She will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie.

Yami Gautam Also Snapped At The Airport

Yami Gautam was also seen at the airport on Sunday. She looked like a cool hippie wearing a flowy green button down dress with a matching printed kimono worn over it. She sported a pair of white sneakers. Yami was last seen in the mega successful movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal. The movie popularized the catch phrase 'How's The Josh' and had everyone from common people to the PM saying the slogan.