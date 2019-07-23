English
    Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinky Roshan Dances To 'Jugraafiya' To Celebrate 'Super 30' Success

    Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan is on cloud nine after her son's latest release, 'Super 30' succeeded at the box office. On Monday night, Hrithik shared an adorable video of his mommy, which is winning hearts all over the internet.

    In the video, the actor's mother is seen lifting dumbbells as the song 'Jugraafiya' from 'Super 30' plays in the backdrop. Post the session, she is seen shaking a leg to the same track. Hrithik captioned the video, "Wait for it... champion of life, super mom. Love you mama. Only a mother can express joy like this."

    Wait for it... #championoflife #supermom #loveyoumama #truelove ❤️

    Hrithik's 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur dropped a comment on the post and wrote, "This just made my day. Proud mama." Even Bipasha Basu was quite impressed with the video and posted, "Sooooo cute", followed by a heart emoji.

    Meanwhile, 'Super 30' has already crossed the 100-crore mark and has also been made tax-free in many states. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Super30 remains strong on [second] Mon... Circuit-wise, Mumbai [₹ 32.55 cr] and Delhi UP [₹ 21.39 cr] are key contributors, followed by Punjab [₹ 9.03 cr] and Mysore [₹ 6.45 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.18 cr. India biz." (-sic)

    Reacting to the film's success, Hrithik was earlier quoted by IANS as saying, "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was (a) big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection."

    Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' is inspired by the real-life story of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches 30 students from economically-weak backgrounds every year for the IIT entrance test.

    Speaking about Hrithik, the actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'War' where he is pitted against Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

    Hrithik Roshan PRAISES Tiger Shroff: My Words Won't Do Justice To The Kind Of Talent He Possesses

