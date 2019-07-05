Why Hrithik Roshan NEVER HATED Ex-wife Sussanne Despite The Divorce? The Actor Pours His Heart Out

Hrithik Talks About Sussanne

"It's a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it's all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can't turn into hate. If it's hate, it wasn't love. The flipside of love... Is also love. Once you understand that, you'll keep finding ways back into love."

What Drives Hrithik Roshan?

Be it a personal crisis, legal battle or film failure, in the last few years, Hrithik Roshan has faced so many downs in his life. When asked what drives him, he says, "Life doesn't make sense, this world doesn't make sense to me, but I feel that if I can push beyond my boundaries and what I know, then maybe I'll understand it all.

I want to reach a point where I can tell my kids that it's worth it."

Hrithik Believes In Making Life Worth Everything

"I keep reaching those points. It comes and goes. So I've realised that perhaps it's not a point at all; maybe it's milestones, and you sporadically keep hitting these notes. You've just got to keep making it worth it."

Hrithik Also Spoke About Star System Getting Disrupted

Last year, all three superstars of the B-town - Aamir, Shahrukh and Salman faced massive failures at the box office and were highly criticized by their fans as well for not doing the right kind of cinema.

When Hrithik was asked to share his thoughts on the star system getting disrupted, he said, "We're getting to a much better place. It's far more real - that whole concept of actors being gods? The distance isn't that much now. Look at Tiger, Varun, Ranbir - they're chill. No one's walking around like a star."