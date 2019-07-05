English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Why Hrithik Roshan NEVER HATED Ex-wife Sussanne Despite The Divorce? The Actor Pours His Heart Out

    By
    |

    Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne have gone through a lot but despite all the bitterness and coldness, they're together. They might not think about getting married again but they're very much together for the sake of their kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In his tete-a-tete with GQ magazine, Hrithik Roshan opens up about his equation with Sussanne and reveals why his love for her never turned into hate.

    Hrithik Talks About Sussanne

    "It's a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it's all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can't turn into hate. If it's hate, it wasn't love. The flipside of love... Is also love. Once you understand that, you'll keep finding ways back into love."

    What Drives Hrithik Roshan?

    Be it a personal crisis, legal battle or film failure, in the last few years, Hrithik Roshan has faced so many downs in his life. When asked what drives him, he says, "Life doesn't make sense, this world doesn't make sense to me, but I feel that if I can push beyond my boundaries and what I know, then maybe I'll understand it all.

    I want to reach a point where I can tell my kids that it's worth it."

    Hrithik Believes In Making Life Worth Everything

    "I keep reaching those points. It comes and goes. So I've realised that perhaps it's not a point at all; maybe it's milestones, and you sporadically keep hitting these notes. You've just got to keep making it worth it."

    Hrithik Also Spoke About Star System Getting Disrupted

    Last year, all three superstars of the B-town - Aamir, Shahrukh and Salman faced massive failures at the box office and were highly criticized by their fans as well for not doing the right kind of cinema.

    When Hrithik was asked to share his thoughts on the star system getting disrupted, he said, "We're getting to a much better place. It's far more real - that whole concept of actors being gods? The distance isn't that much now. Look at Tiger, Varun, Ranbir - they're chill. No one's walking around like a star."

    More HRITHIK ROSHAN News

    Read more about: hrithik roshan sussanne khan
    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue