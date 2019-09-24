Hrithik Roshan Puts His Safety On The Line For A Jaw-Dropping Action Scene In ‘War’

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are geared up to present what is being hailed as the biggest action flick of the year, 'War'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War will display some incredible action sequences which will be on par with Hollywood movies such as Mission Impossible and Fast And Furious. South Korean action director, Sea Young Oh has choreographed some of the thrilling action sequences for War, and is all praises for Hrithik and Tiger.

Hrithik put his own safety on the line to shoot a jaw-dropping scene for the film, shared Sea Young Oh to ANI. He also proclaimed Tiger to be the future of Bollywood's action films, while talking about a difficult single-shot sequence that he had to do. Read on!

"Hrithik put aside his own safety for the film to bring a jaw-dropping scene on the screen for the audience. I want to give standing ovation for Hrithik's fearless and confident performance. The way he smiles after perfectly finishing the action performance is something I will greatly miss," said Sea Young Oh.

Talking about Tiger, he said, "Making a sequence in a single-shot requires everyone's undivided attention and effort especially when this is an action sequence, the actor's inborn talent and action capability become a prerequisite. Tiger performs action with such ease. He never failed to surprise me with his every movement. I believe Tiger will be the future of Bollywood's action films."

War will be a very special film for both Hrithik and Tiger fans alike. Tiger is known to idolize Hrithik, and this will be the first time that they will share the screen. War also stars Vaani Kapoor, as Hrithik's love interest. The film is scheduled for release on October 2.

