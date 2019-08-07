Hrithik Roshan's REACTION To 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' Remake!

Hrithik Was Taken By Surprise

When the entertainment portal asked if he thinks his debut film could be remade or have a sequel, the actor was stunned and asked, "Why would anyone want to remake 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'?

The Actor Talks About The Cast

When insisted further and asked whom would he would like to see in the remake, the actor quipped, "I think newcomers should only be cast in the remake as two newcomers were launched with it earlier, in case ever made."

For Hrithik, The Success Of 'Super 30' Felt Like His Debut Film

Expressing his joy over 'Super 30's success, Hrithik recently was quoted as saying, "There is a feeling of satisfaction and of immense happiness. It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box-office collections do have some sort of an importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way."

His Upcoming Films

The superstar will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'War' where he is pitted against Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. Meanwhile, there is a buzz that the actor has also signed Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty's 'Satte Pe Satte' remake.