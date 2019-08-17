English
    Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Being The ‘Most Handsome Man In The World’

    The Greek God of Bollywood has left many handsome men behind and has secured the top place in the list of 'Most Handsome Man in the World'. A US-based agency named Hrithik Roshan as the 'Most Handsome Man in the World' and we're not even surprised.

    While reacting to the news, Hrithik Roshan tells India Today, "I'm thankful for this title although on the face of it, it's not really an achievement. According to me, if there's anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it's their character. A good character will always make you look more attractive."

    When Hrithik was asked about the secret behind his charming look, he said, "Well, it's broccoli. Just kidding!

    On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Super 30. The film was a biopic of mathematician wizard, Anand Kumar and it also casted Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in the key roles. The film performed quite well at the box office and the actor also heaped praises for his mind-blowing performance in the film.

    On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in action-thriller, War alongside Tiger Shroff. The film also casts Vaani Kapoor and is expected to release on October 2, 2019.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
