Hrithik Roshan Reacts To CAA Protest In Jamia Millia; Gets Trolled Mercilessly Over His Tweet

In an apparent reference to the police crackdown against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, Hrithik Roshan said he is saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions across India and hoped for peace.

The Super 30 actor is the latest name from Bollywood to react to the violence the students were subjected to on Sunday evening as they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Hrithik wrote on Twitter, "As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy."

Netizens sounded anything but happy with Hrithik's tweet and started trolling him mercilessly!

Corporate Dalit @CorporateDalit: "First part dekhke lag raha hai yeh left hai. Second part dekhke lag raha hai right wing hai. Ya allah.. yeh toh neutral hai."

A few netizens also supported Hrithik for staying neutral. "I am a huge fan of yours. Please remain neutral like this and don't fall into the propaganda trap laid by your liberal friends, in this critical time. That's all I wish from a superstar like you," wrote a Twitter user.

(Social media posts are unedited.)