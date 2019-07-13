English
    Satte Pe Satta Remake: Hrithik Roshan Refrains From Confirming His Next With Deepika Padukone

    Rumours have been rife that actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to collaborate for their first film together. And the film is apparently the remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer Satte Pe Satta. While promoting his latest film, Super 30, when Hrithik Roshan was asked about the same, the actor refused to give any confirmation about the same.

    He told a leading daily, "No. I don't think you should go by news like that. Until I say what my next film is, I don't think you should... Like I said, let me first look at which films I should do next. I will let you know."

    Not so long ago, a source had given inside details about the project and had told a leading tabloid, "Both Farah and Rohit wanted Deepika Padukone in the movie because not only do they love her but she fits the role to the T. When DP [Deepika Padukone] debuted, everyone felt she had an uncanny resemblance to Hema ji in terms of her beauty as well. When Farah narrated the story to DP, she loved it and instantly gave her nod."

    The source further added, "Farah [Khan] has already discussed the idea with Hrithik Roshan, who has also given a verbal nod to the project. Farah has reworked the whole script and designed it to suit the contemporary times. They needed a superstar who would command the same screen presence as Big B and Duggu was their first choice."

    While, neither Hrithik nor Deepika has confirmed the film, we would love to see this pair on the silver screen. What about you?

