Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Super 30 Success & Several Memes Over His Look In The Film

With Super 30 doing well at the box office and heaping praises from both the critics and the audiences, Hrithik Roshan is currently basking in the success of his latest release. When asked how does it feels, he tells DNA, "The success of Super 30 somehow takes me back to the time when Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai had released. The emotions are similar to what I had felt back then."

Speaking of several controversies around the film and taking the tough calls, Hrithik says, "There were some really tough calls that I had to take with regards to this film. Whether it was to put the film on hold when the #MeToo conversation came up for law to take its course or the decision to pre-pone the release date of the film."

"But I am glad that I took these calls. It is because of them that we are in a better place today. So, I would just say that all's well that ends well."

Hrithik also reacted to several memes that went viral over his look in Super 30. However, the actor rather took all the memes in a positive way and said, "Some of the memes are actually very creative and funny. So, I enjoy them too."

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in War, alongside Tiger Shroff. Rumours are also rife that he might do the remake of Satte Pe Satta. When Hrithik was probed about the same, he said, "I am a huge fan of Mr Bachchan so whenever I will get a chance to step into his shoes, I'd be super excited."

He further added, "As for Satte Pe Satta remake, those are only reports as of now. When I sign my next film, I will tell the world about it. Until then, everything you hear is only a rumour."