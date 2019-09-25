UNBELIEVABLE! Hrithik Roshan Received More Than 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan-The Nation's Heartthrob

On the show, the 'War' actor sheepishly admitted that he had received over 30,000 marriage proposals after the release of his debut film, 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai'.

The Superstar Broke Many Hearts When He Tied The Knot With Sussanne

Hrithik got married to Sussanne Khan on December 20, 2000. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last, and the couple parted ways in December 2013. Their divorce was finalised in November 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne are parents to Hrehaan and Hridaan.

One More Achievement

Meanwhile, 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' was recently awarded at the IIFA Awards 2019 as the 'Best Film of the past 20 years'.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla when the 'Super 30' actor was asked if this cult film could be remade, the actor said, "Why would anyone want to remake 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'?" Further, when prodded whom he would like to cast in the film, the actor added, "I think newcomers should only be cast in the remake as two newcomers were launched with it earlier, in case ever made."

On The Work Front

Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's much-awaited film, 'War' where he will be sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff for the first time. Vaani Kapoor plays his love interest in the film. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2, 2019.