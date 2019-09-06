Hrithik Roshan Regards Katrina Kaif As A ‘Mazdoor’; She Is One Of The Best Labourers He Has Known

When two of Bollywood's hottest stars, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif pair up on screen, the audiences go bonkers. The two not only match each other at the level of charm and good looks, but also amazing dance skills. Hrithik and Katrina have worked together in two films till now: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in 2011, and Bang Bang in 2014. Both the films went on to become box office hits.

Hrithik has a few things to say about what he thinks of Katrina's work ethic. In a funny way, Hrithik drives home the point that Katrina is one of the hardest working actors out there. Read on!

According to Pinkvilla, Hrithik said, "This is something that I've always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a 'mazdoor'; she is a labourer, she is a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I've ever come across."

He further added, "I'm telling you, deep inside Katrina is a 'mazdoor'; she just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Those are just the decorations, but deep inside, she is a worker. Having said that, she is so super talented, it becomes very easy for her, it becomes very easy for me when I'm working with her."

Hrithik's last movie, Super 30 was a huge commercial success. The film was loved by audiences and was declared tax-free in many states across the country. He will next be seen in an action-packed film, 'War', starring alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for release on October 2, 2019. The film is one of the most anticipated action flicks of the year.

