Hrithik Roshan: Entertainment Value Of A Film Is Most Important For Me

Hrithik Roshan is an actor who explores every genre, and experiment with different types of roles. He has come a long way since his blockbuster debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actor has faced his fair share of ups and downs, and is in a solid place today. His last film, Super 30 was a smashing success, and he is all geared up for his next, 'War'. Hrithik opened up about the one thing he always looks at, when choosing a film.

Talking to IANS, Hrithik said, "Today, when I look back, it feels like I have come a long way. There have been successes and there have been failures but most important are the lessons I learnt from my failures. My failures have made me who I am today and now my choices come from a place of having learnt from those failures."

Hrithik does not look for social messages in his films, and is pretty straightforward about doing films mainly for their entertainment value. Taking the example of Super 30, he said, "Honestly, I did not come on board for 'Super 30' because of the social message. I did it because it's a great script. My father always says that if you want to give a message to the society, you make a documentary, don't make films. If you make a film, it has to be entertaining. I am not going to do a film only because it is a biopic on a great man. I am going to do a film if it's an entertaining script, that's it! Those are the kind of stories I am looking forward to."

On whether box office numbers are important, he is realistic about it. "Box office numbers do hold some level of importance as it is a direct indication of people watching your film, but I don't choose my scripts keeping in mind whether or not it will cross Rs 100 crore or not. It is important that the film connects with the masses and entertains them. Crossing the 100 crore-mark is only the cherry on top of the cake," he said.

Hrithik and Tiger Shroff will be sharing the screen in Siddharth Anand's 'War', which promises to be the biggest action film this year. It is scheduled for release on October 2.

MOST READ: Did Stardom Come At A Price For Tabu? Find Out What She Says