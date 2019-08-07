English
    Hrithik Roshan Sends Back Love To A Fan Who Wrote Him A Heartwarming Letter; Check It Out Here!

    Hrithik Roshan's latest release, 'Super 30' is having a fabulous run at the bo office. While the film opened to mixed reviews, the audience seem to be totally enjoying the superstar in this new avatar. The actor plays the role of Patna-based mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar in this biopic.

    The film has already collected a total of Rs 138.78 crore in its fourth week of release. Meanwhile, the actor's fans can't stop going gaga over the film and continue to shower it with love.

    A part of it reads, "...I wouldn't say that I am your greatest fan, because I know that just like with me, you have inspired and instilled love in a million hearts." Check it out here.

    It says, "All I want to say is Thank you HR. Thank you for bringing a smile on my face. Thank you for the hundred of pictures that I have of you because my friends know that there's no better gift than that."

    An overwhelmed Hrithik shared the letter in his Instagram story and captioned it as, "Sending you love."

    Speaking about the success of his latest film, Hrithik was recently quoted in a DNA interview, "Being someone who has made his debut in 2000, the new millennium, I have seen some really good changes in Indian cinema. The biggest change, however, is that the narrative is becoming more and more inclusive. We have opened ourselves to various experiences and influences, which I believe is working. Super 30 is that tale of inclusion that the audiences have connected to."

    On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'War' alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He is also reportedly a part of Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty's 'Satte Pe Satta' remake though he hasn't made any official announcement about it yet.

