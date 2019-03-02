Hrithik Roshan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Kiara Advani At Vikram Phadnis’ Film Smile Please’ Muhurat

Hrithik Roshan Was The Guest Of Honor At The Event

Hrithik Roshan was the guest of honor at costume designer Vikram Phadnis' second directorial venture, Smile Please, a Marathi film. The superstar shared a warm hug with Vikram Phadnis at the event. Hrithik had made a cameo appearance in Vikram's first Marathi film, Hrudayantar, which released in 2017.

Hrithik Looked Like A Total Hunk

Looking totally handsome at the event, Hrithik was wearing a navy blue t-shirt teamed with classic denims, black combat shoes, and a hat. Hrithik will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial venture, Super 30, which is a biographical film based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar.

Shweta Nanda Bachchan Was A Savvy Sight To Look At

Shweta Nanda Bachchan also graced the muhurat of Vikram Phadnis' next Marathi film, Smile Please. She looked savvy in a white button down shirt teamed with a light denim jacket and navy blue jeans. She gave her outfit a pop of color by sporting red pointed toe pumps, and a pair of sunglasses.

Kiara Advani Made Heads Turn

Kiara Advani looked very beautiful at Vikram Phadnis' muhurat of his next film, Smile Please on Friday afternoon. She wore a lovely floral printed white off shoulder dress with strap detailing, and light pink pumps. Kiara will next be seen in Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Ameesha Patel Was Casual Cool

Ameesha Patel was also present at the muhurat of film Smile Please on Friday afternoon. She sported a black cropped tank top with denim shorts.

Manish Paul Looked Cool

TV actor and presenter Manish Paul looked snazzy at the muhurat of Smile Please. He wore a black t-shirt with a denim jacket and teamed it with black denim pants. He went with white sneakers to complete his outfit.

Zarine Khan's Simple Yet Classy Look

Zarine Khan kept her look simple yet classy at film Smile Please' muhurat on Friday afternoon. She wore a white button down shirt with denims.

Gurmeet And Debina Twinned In White

TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary twinned in white at the muhurat of Vikram Phadnis' film Smile Please. Debina looked glamorous in a white off shoulder ensemble, whereas Gurmeet wore a white t-shirt with white denims and white sneakers.

Kiara, Debina, Gurmeet, Ameesha And Manish Snapped Together

Kiara Advani, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Ameesha Patel and Manish Paul were all seen chatting during the muhurat of Smile Please.