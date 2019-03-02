Hrithik Roshan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Kiara Advani At Vikram Phadnis’ Film Smile Please’ Muhurat
Costume designer turned directed Vikram Phadnis is all set to direct another film after his debut with Hrudayantar. The next film titled Smile Please is going to kick start its filming soon, so a muhurat was held on Friday to start the shoot with positive energy. The muhurat of film Smile Please was attended by many Bollywood celebrities such as Ameesha Patel, Kiara Advani, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Zarine Khan, Manish Paul, and TV actors, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary. Hrithik Roshan was the guest of honor at the event.
Hrithik Roshan Was The Guest Of Honor At The Event
Hrithik Roshan was the guest of honor at costume designer Vikram Phadnis' second directorial venture, Smile Please, a Marathi film. The superstar shared a warm hug with Vikram Phadnis at the event. Hrithik had made a cameo appearance in Vikram's first Marathi film, Hrudayantar, which released in 2017.
Hrithik Looked Like A Total Hunk
Looking totally handsome at the event, Hrithik was wearing a navy blue t-shirt teamed with classic denims, black combat shoes, and a hat. Hrithik will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial venture, Super 30, which is a biographical film based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar.
Shweta Nanda Bachchan Was A Savvy Sight To Look At
Shweta Nanda Bachchan also graced the muhurat of Vikram Phadnis' next Marathi film, Smile Please. She looked savvy in a white button down shirt teamed with a light denim jacket and navy blue jeans. She gave her outfit a pop of color by sporting red pointed toe pumps, and a pair of sunglasses.
Kiara Advani Made Heads Turn
Kiara Advani looked very beautiful at Vikram Phadnis' muhurat of his next film, Smile Please on Friday afternoon. She wore a lovely floral printed white off shoulder dress with strap detailing, and light pink pumps. Kiara will next be seen in Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor.
Ameesha Patel Was Casual Cool
Ameesha Patel was also present at the muhurat of film Smile Please on Friday afternoon. She sported a black cropped tank top with denim shorts.
Manish Paul Looked Cool
TV actor and presenter Manish Paul looked snazzy at the muhurat of Smile Please. He wore a black t-shirt with a denim jacket and teamed it with black denim pants. He went with white sneakers to complete his outfit.
Zarine Khan's Simple Yet Classy Look
Zarine Khan kept her look simple yet classy at film Smile Please' muhurat on Friday afternoon. She wore a white button down shirt with denims.
Gurmeet And Debina Twinned In White
TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary twinned in white at the muhurat of Vikram Phadnis' film Smile Please. Debina looked glamorous in a white off shoulder ensemble, whereas Gurmeet wore a white t-shirt with white denims and white sneakers.
Kiara, Debina, Gurmeet, Ameesha And Manish Snapped Together
Kiara Advani, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Ameesha Patel and Manish Paul were all seen chatting during the muhurat of Smile Please.
MOST READ: Bhumi Pednekar And Sushant Singh Rajput Promote Sonchiriya; Taimur Goes For Another Horse Ride