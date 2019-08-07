Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina BREAKS Down At Her Grandfather J Om Prakash's Funeral!
While the entire nation is still trying to get over the loss of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away last night, yet another heartbreaking news poured in this morning. J Om Prakash, noted filmmaker and maternal grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan, left for heavenly abode on Wednesday morning.
The funeral which was held at Pawan Hans Vile Parle, Mumbai, was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra amongst others. Here are some more pictures.
An Inconsolable Sunaina At J Om Prakash's Funeral
Hrithik Roshan' sister Sunaina couldn't help herself from breaking down during her grandfather's last journey.
Hrithik Caught In An Emotional Moment
The 'Super 30' actor performs his grandfather's last rites at the funeral.
The Last Journey
The Roshans clicked at their residence as they begin the journey for the veteran filmmaker's funeral.
Jeetendra Pays His Last Respects
The veteran actor too visited the Roshan's residence to pay his tribute.
Sussanne Khan Attends J Om Prakash's Funeral
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne too stood by the Roshans during this difficult time.
J Om Prakash's Funeral: Hrithik Roshan Bids Adieu To His Grandpa; Big B, Dharmendra Pay Respects