Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina BREAKS Down At Her Grandfather J Om Prakash's Funeral!

An Inconsolable Sunaina At J Om Prakash's Funeral

Hrithik Roshan' sister Sunaina couldn't help herself from breaking down during her grandfather's last journey.

Hrithik Caught In An Emotional Moment

The 'Super 30' actor performs his grandfather's last rites at the funeral.

The Last Journey

The Roshans clicked at their residence as they begin the journey for the veteran filmmaker's funeral.

Jeetendra Pays His Last Respects

The veteran actor too visited the Roshan's residence to pay his tribute.

Sussanne Khan Attends J Om Prakash's Funeral

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne too stood by the Roshans during this difficult time.