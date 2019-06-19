Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Makes A SHOCKING Revelation: 'I Support Kangana Ranaut All Through'

'Living In Hell Continues,' Says Sunaina

Yesterday, Sunaina took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "And living in hell continues ....gosh I'm tired."

Hrithik's Sister Extends Her Support To Kangana Ranaut

Well, that wasn't just it! She even wrote, "I support Kangana all through."

For Those Who Ain't Aware

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel claimed that Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan had called her and Kangana to apologise with regard to the ugly fight between the two actors. She had tweeted, "Everyone isn't nice to their siblings. Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends."

Kangana Had Revealed That She's In Touch With Hrithik's Sister

When Kangana was asked about it in an interview, the actress said, "It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don't want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down."

Earlier, There Was A Strong Buzz That Sunaina Is Suffering From Bipolar Disorder

However, she had slammed these reports and clarified, "Being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor have I ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine.. I wouldn't have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn't okay."

She had further added, "I really don't know who is spreading these rumours but I was touched by my well-wishers who asked about my health! I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication."