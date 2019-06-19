DISTURBING! Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says, 'My Father SLAPPED Me Because I Love A Muslim Guy'

Sunaina Opens Up About Her Love Life

"Last year and because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn't. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn't he have been behind bars?"

Sunaina On How She Met Him

"I met Ruhail through Facebook last year but I hadn't saved his number as I didn't want my parents to know. I shifted out of Palazzo apartments in Juhu, where my parents stay and started living in a hotel apartment but came back to my parent's home last week."

A Disturbed Sunaina Says Her Family Is Making Her Life Hell

"I got in touch with him through his office. He is a journalist called Ruhail Amin. I didn't want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it. They don't want me to meet him.

I don't know about marriage but right now I want to be with Ruhail. Just because he is Muslim, they cannot accept him. If he was a terrorist, why would he be open in the media? Why would he be all over Google?"

‘Hrithik Refused To Pay Sunaina’s Rent For A Lokhandwala Apartment’

"Hrithik has no take as he is under my father's guidance right now. Nobody is okay with my relationship, neither Hrithik nor my father. Hrithik had promised me that he would get me a house of my own, wherever that I wanted in Mumbai, but he has not done that."

"When I found a rented apartment for myself in Lokhandwala, he said it's too expensive for me. Is 2.5 lakhs rent too expensive for him? I don't think so. He didn't stick to his words. Everybody is harassing me today," said Sunaina.

Why Did Sunaina Reach To Kangana?

Speaking of approaching Kangana, Sunaina said, "I got in touch with Kangana recently to ask for help, because she represents women power. I support women power and I support Kangana today.

Kangana is a woman and she has the right to ask for help and so do I. She wants justice and so do I."

Sunaina Says Kangana Asked Her Not To Be In Touch With Her

Sunaina says, "I don't know what happened between my brother and her but obviously; there cannot be any smoke without fire. Kangana and I were friends before and then we lost touch.

I have always been extremely fond of Kangana but two years ago, when she got the Padma Shri award, I messaged her, she told me ‘Don't be friends with me or be in touch because of the family,' and I was wondering what was happening as I wasn't aware of what was happening."

Sunaina Concludes..

"Nobody told me. That's when I asked my family what is going on and if my brother has any proof, tell him to put it out into the open. Why is he hiding the proof?"