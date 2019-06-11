English
    Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina SLAMS Rumours Of Suffering From Bipolar Disorder!

    By
    |

    On Sunday, a leading publication carried a news report about Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan being hospitalized over suffering from bipolar disorder. The report even stated that she was kept under observation for over 24 hours due to some pyschological condition.

    Well, turns out these were mere rumours! Sunaina reacted strongly to these reports while speaking to Pinkvilla and clarified that she isn't bipolar nor under any medication.

    Sunaina Roshan Rubbished The Reports

    She told Pinkvilla, "I was at a London hospital in December for a few weeks for alcohol rehab but I came out clean. After my father got diagnosed with throat cancer, I was with my family to give him my support. He was battling cancer and then, I did not take to any medication. I prayed for his health. Why would I need any medication now and where is the question of being in a hospital arise from?"

    Being Angry & Short-tempered Doesn't Make You Bipolar'

    She told the portal, "Being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor have I ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine.. I wouldn't have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn't okay."

    Sunaina Is Shocked By The Rumours

    "I really don't know who is spreading these rumours but I was touched by my well-wishers who asked about my health! I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication."

    She Set The Record Straight

    "I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father's home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home. I am surprised that such a well-known publication would carry such news without checking with me."

    Sunaina's Cryptic Tweet Has Led To The Speculations

    She had earlier tweeted, "Sunday thought... Didn't know that I would have had the opportunity to visit HELL in this lifetime..." Speaking about it, she clarified, "It's what I am going through with my family...! It's living hell."

    Trouble Brewing In Roshan Family?

    "Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further. All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live," Sunaina told Pinkvilla.

    Has Hrithik Or Her Parents Spoken To Her Over This Issue?

    To this, she said, "Nobody has spoken to me. Nobody is in touch with me... It's sad but they are not even supporting me."

    Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Breaks Her Silence On Daddy Rakesh Roshan's Cancer Recovery

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
