Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Breaks Her Silence On Daddy Rakesh Roshan's Cancer Recovery

My Father Is A Strong Man, Has Fought Bigger Things In Life & Won

Sunaina said her daddy dearest Rakesh Roshan will soon defeat cancer and come out as a victor. "He is a very strong man. He has faced much bigger challenges in life. This small thing didn't bother him much," she said to Spotboye.

Daddy Is Following The Diet & Nutrition Very Well

"He is in very good spirits and recovering very well. Every cancer patient needs to go through some changes in his/her nutrition, which he has to follow as well. He used to smoke but only occasionally. Now, he has completely stopped that," said Sunaina.

The Best Cancer Specialists Operated Papa Rakesh Roshan

"Dad was operated by Dr. Vijay Haribhakti, at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. The guidance from expertise of Dr.Jatin Shah, eminent doctor from Sloan Kettering and a part of global panel of international doctors at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital made the surgery a super success. Our experience was incredibly comfortable, informed and assured," she said.

We Felt Confident With The Treatment Daddy Received

"Not only did we as a family feel confident about the medical aspects at Sir. H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, but added to that, the staff, the nurses, sisters were all extremely articulate and thorough and very warm and caring. He was discharged after a successful surgery for his medical condition on January 11, 2019, only two days post his surgery," Sunaina summed it up to Spotboye.