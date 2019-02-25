Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Look Is Now A 'Wall Of Fame' In Kolkata, Read Details Here!

Touted as one of the sexiest men in the world, Hrithik Roshan enjoys a crazy fan following amongst girls as well as proves to be an inspiration for the guys across quarters. The actor is now all set to play a mathematician in Super 30, the first look of which the makers had dropped last year.

Hrithik's rugged look in the first look became a talking point and raised the anticipation for the film up by several notches. Inspired by Duggu's new avatar, a restaurant has created a themed wall with his look.

A restaurant named Mirch Masala in Kolkata, West Bengal has replicated Hrithik's Super 30 look in the form of a painting on the wall. Looks interesting, doesn't it?

The actor has always treated his fans with style goals in his glamorous avatars. For this film, the actor slipped into a small town character sporting a rugged look with messy hair. Essaying the character of a mathematics teacher, Hrithik Roshan created an uproar on the internet as he released the first posters of the film.

Not just the look of the actor but also the hard-hitting tag line on the poster 'Ab Raja ka beta raja Nahi banega, Raja wohi banega jo hakdaar hai' struck a chord with the audience.

A testimony of the unfathomable fanbase of the superstar is the themed restaurant with Hrithik Roshan's look.

Speaking about Super 30, director Vikas Bahl has been ousted from the film following the Me Too allegations against him.

The news was recently confirmed by the Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, Shibasish Sarkar, who was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Vikas is not associated with the edit and post-production. There will be no director credit for anyone. As a producer, after a substantial investment of time, money and the efforts of all our technicians and talent, it is our responsibility to complete the film with the best possible resources available to us.

Anurag is a partner, he has edited films of other Phantom partners in the past. He agreed to take this responsibility on Reliance's request, and with a professional and commercial understanding. Also, it has been agreed that he will not take any credit."

Releasing on 26th July 2019, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming next is one of the most awaited films of the year.

