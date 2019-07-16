Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Made TAX-FREE In Bihar!

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 tax-free in Bihar | FilmiBeat

Here's some good news for all Hrithik Roshan fans! The actor's latest release 'Super 30' based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, has been exempted from the entertainment tax in Bihar - the state to which he belongs.

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi took this decision after watching the movie at a screening on Friday where Anand Kumar was also present.

Later, Anand Kumar thanked them for their decision and tweeted, "Thanks a lot CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making Super 30 tax free. It will help more and more people see the film."



Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making ‘Super 30’ tax free. It will help more and more people see the film@iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30 pic.twitter.com/z9qmHUMdOW — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 15, 2019

To this tweet, the 'reel' Anand Kumar Hrithik Roshan wrote, "This is amazing Anand Sir. Thank you CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for this."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 received mixed reviews from the critics and audience. Speaking about its box office collection, the film collected Rs 50.76 crore in three days.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan playing him on the big screen, Anand Kumar was earlier quoted as saying, "Sanjeev Dutta (writer) wrote this story nine years ago but no one was ready to make a film on it. Two years ago, many producers and directors came with offers. I met everyone but I hadn't seen a person as curious and excited like Hrithik Roshan. He is a very good actor and he said: 'The movie is very tough. Give me at least a year to get into your skin and I will do it perfectly'. Right from his dialect to facial expressions, I was convinced that he (Hrithik Roshan) will do the best job."

