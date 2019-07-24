English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Made TAX-FREE In Gujarat; Here's What The Actor Has To Say!

    By
    |

    Hrithik Roshan is currently on cloud nine as his latest release, 'Super 30' has been performing well at the ticket counters after receiving rave reviews from the critics and a thumbs up from the audience. Hrithik's never-seen before avatar too struck a chord with them.

    super30s

    Meanwhile, here's some good news for all his fans! The film has now been declared tax-free in Gujarat. Before this, it was exempted from the entertainment tax in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

    Hrithik took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you Vijay Rupani ji vijayrupanibjp, for rewarding our efforts and declaring Super 30 tax free in Gujarat. Team Super 30 is deeply overwhelmed by your kind gesture."

    Check out his tweet below.

    Recently, the actor even shared a video of his mother, Pinky Roshan doing a jig to the tunes of 'Jugraafiya' song after a work-out session to celebrate the film's success.

    Earlier while speaking with IANS about the film's success, Hrithik was quoted as saying, "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was (a) big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection."

    Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh.

    Hrithik Roshan PRAISES Tiger Shroff: My Words Won't Do Justice To The Kind Of Talent He Possesses

    More HRITHIK ROSHAN News

    Read more about: hrithik roshan super 30
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue