Hrithik Roshan Starrer ‘ Super 30 ’ Will Be Remade In Hollywood?

Hrithik Roshan gave a knock out performance in Super 30. The film was based on mathematician Anand Kumar, who helps underprivileged students qualify for IITs by running a coaching center for them. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 received favourable reviews from critics and was also loved by the audience.

According to some reports, Super 30 is now being considered for an English remake by a Hollywood biggie. If this is true, then the film will be the first Bollywood film to be remade in Hollywood.

Asian Age quoted a source as saying, "Super 30 is one of the finest subjects that has come out from India in the recent past. And with Indian stories finding worldwide acceptance, this subject too is expected to work globally."

The source continued, "A Hollywood major has shown interest in the subject, and writer Sanjiv Dutta is expected to pen the film in English once the casting for the central character is finalised after the studio hires the director. Anand Kumar is expected to be a part of this film too because it is based on his life."

According to Dainik Bhaskar, agents from a Hollywood production company have met with Shubhashish Sircar of Reliance Entertainment, and discussed the prospects of a remake.

Super 30 also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi.

ALSO READ: Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Gets His Formula Right When It Comes To Inspiring Us!

ALSO READ: Super 30: Anand Kumar & His Students Believe Hrithik Roshan's Portrayal Is 'Perfect'