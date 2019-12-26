Hrithik Roshan Talks About His Stardom; Humbly Says It’s A Gift Which He Is Grateful For

Hrithik Roshan is not only loved for his delivery of fabulous performances in his films, but he is also much respected for the humility with which he treats his stardom. The actor has had two major successes this year, with Siddharth Anand's War and Vikas Bahl's Super 30. For this, Hrithik has nothing but gratitude, and says that in the 20th year of his career, he could not have asked for anything better.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik said, "I don't regret anything because everything happens for the best and has got me to the point where I am today. I worked in two films from different genres in the 20th year of my career, both of which are big successes. What more could I ask for?"

On the humongous stardom he has achieved, Hrithik said, "It's a gift that I am nothing but grateful for. I have realized that stardom is a huge responsibility that requires a lot of skill to bear, otherwise it becomes a burden. I feel I have gotten better at handling it with every year but it's not easy. I think of myself as someone who is shy. I am here to act, so there is a bit of awkwardness while putting the star jacket on. I am getting used to it."

War was an action film in which Hrithik was pitted against Tiger Shroff in a 'good guy versus bad guy' scenario. Hrithik said that he doesn't mind doing an ensemble cast or a two-hero films, as long as the script is written intelligently. He further said that blowing up cars or fist fights wasn't action enough for him. The real action should emanate from the protagonist's attitude.

Hrithik will next be seen in Krrish 4, the fourth installment to the popular superhero franchise which began with Koi Mil Gaya. Krrish 4 will release some time in 2020.

