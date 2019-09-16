Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Are Dedicated Actors, Says War Stunt Director Paul Jennings

The film 'War', which has Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, has Hollywood stunt director Paul Jennings on board. The stunt director, in a recent interview, stated that the stunt sequences in 'War' will be on par with that of Hollywood movies like Mission Impossible and, Fast and Furious.

"What I love about Bollywood is I believe you can push the action a little bit further. You can do things which push the boundaries of believability right to the edge and it means you can end up with more spectacular sequences," the stunt director said.

When he was asked about the stunt sequences in other Bollywood movies, he said, "On Bollywood movies, you can sometimes be limited by budget but on War Adi (Aditya Chopra) just wanted to make the best action sequences he could so we had a great budget and were able to do anything we liked."

It is being said that 'War' will have unique, ultimate action sequences. The film will be the first in Bollywood to have such fight sequences. "So, I would say there is no difference between the action sequences on War and a Hollywood movie except that we pushed the boundaries a little further which only enhances them. There is no difference between the sequences in War and let's say Mission Impossible or Fast and Furious," Jennings said.

Two Bollywood stars, who have a huge fan base, will be brought together for the movie. When he was asked about the actors' performance in the film, the stunt director stated that they have been the most dedicated actors and they have never stopped working hard to get perfection.

"They are both truly dedicated actors who work hard every day at their craft of acting which embraces everything from not just their performance but physical training, fighting, dancing, diet," he said.

The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and it is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is all set to hit the big screens on October 2.