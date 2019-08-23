Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'War’ Trailer Launch Gets CANCELLED; Here's Why!

Audiences are super pumped as they will get to catch their favourite action heroes starring together in 'War', a film by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is one pairing that we have all been waiting to watch on screen forever, and to top it, War promises to be the biggest action film to come out of India this year.

Considering that the movie is going to be massive, we sure expect the trailer launch also to be equally spectacular. That is precisely the reason the film's trailer launch got cancelled.

The makers of 'War' have been working hard to match the trailer launch to the vision of the film itself, but decided that it won't be able to do justice. So they have called off a trailer launch.

Confirming this, director Siddharth said, "Yes, this information is accurate. The team tried to create a visual spectacle for the trailer launch but no matter how big the plans were, the event was not being able to match the scale of the film. An event for a film like this needs to be at par with what we are promising to audiences and it's impossible to create this spectacle from an event logistics point of view. So, we have decided to scrap the idea of the launch and want to leave audiences with only the visuals of the trailer. We are very excited about the trailer. It's a big asset and we are hoping audiences will love what they see!"

The teaser of the film has promised some incredible action sequences that are at par with Hollywood stunts. War is produced by Aditya Chopra, and it also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film will hit theatres on October 2, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

