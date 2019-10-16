Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Emerges As The 10th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film!

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's latest release, 'War' is having a thunderous run at the box office. In its list of box office records, arrives one more feat; the film is now the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film after 'Baahubali (Hindi)', 'Dangal', 'Sultan', 'PK', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Padmaavat', 'Sultan' and 'Dhoom 3'.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War emerges 10th highest grossing #Hindi film... 1. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], 2. #Dangal, 3. #Sanju, 4. #PK, 5. #TigerZindaHai, 6. #BajrangiBhaijaan, 7. #Padmaavat, 8. #Sultan, 9. #Dhoom3, 10. #War... #KabirSingh moves to the 11th position, while #Uri is on 12th. #India biz." (sic)

The high-octane action film surpassed the lifetime business of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh'.

Tweeting about the same, the trade analyst wrote, "#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Now highest grossing film of 2019... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 268.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 280.60 cr. #India biz." (sic)

Also, Yash Raj Films adds one more feat to its achievement list. The production house has four films in the top 10 highest-grossing films - Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Dhoom 3 and now, War.

War is receiving unanimous love and praises from all nooks and corners for delivering a never-seen-before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On its opening day, YRF's War made history as it collected Rs 53.35 crore nett - the biggest-ever opening for a Hindi film. Meanwhile, the buzz is that the makers are now planning a sequel.

Speaking about this, director Siddharth Anand told IANS, "It's too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I am feel(ing) that it's an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action."

