Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Won't Promote War Together; The Reason Will Leave You Surprised!

Will This Promotional Gimmick Work In Favour Of The Film?

Reportedly, the reason behind implementing this promotional strategy is that the makers want to translate Hrithik-Tiger's "on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point".

The Makers Want The Audience To Watch The Two Stars Together For The First Time Only On Big Screen

Director Siddharth Anand told HT, "War pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown and we want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger together, for the first time, only on the big screen. We want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other and increase the anticipation for the movie."

Siddharth Confirms Hrithik-Tiger Won't Share The Same Stage

He further added, "Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly and we wanted to translate this on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point. They will not share the same stage during the promotions of the film."

A Source Further Spilled The Beans

"In order to build the ferocious showdown between the two, the makers have decided that Hrithik and Tiger won't meet during promotions! They would be doing everything separately and constantly build the element of War between the two. The makers want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger for the first time on the big screen! It's disruptive but it will definitely position the promise of the film brilliantly."