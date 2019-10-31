Hrithik Roshan To Play Haji Mastan In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been in the news for quite some time now. It is learnt that the story of the brothel owner of Kamathipura was quite close to Bhansali's heart and he was waiting for the right actress to come on board for the project to take off. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was rumoured to play the titular role but with Alia Bhatt in place, seems like his dream is finally coming true.

The latest reports reveal that Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play the role of gangster Haji Mastan. If this turns out to be true, this would be the first time Hrithik and Alia are coming together for a project and would surely send fans into a tizzy. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end before we get too excited. The movie is expected to go on floors in December this year.

Meanwhile, Sanjay has also announced another project titled 'Baiju Bawra', slated to hit screens for Diwali 2021. Rumour has it that Ranveer Singh has been approached to play the titular role. "After the release of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 11 Sep 2020, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make his most ambitious film project...Titled #BaijuBawra...Revenge story of a maverick maestro...#Diwali2021 release," trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted.

Bhansali Productions also took to Twitter and posted, "On this auspicious day, we are delighted to make your Diwali happier by announcing our next endeavour."

All in all, we must say Mr Bhansali's future projects are making us quite excited. What do you have to say? Let us know in the comments below.

